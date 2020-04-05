Listen Now
California scientist warns people to stay away from beaches during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As millions of people across the world have bunkered down in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, they are finding new ways to stay entertained while at home.

For many Californians, taking a drive to a beach used to be a quick and relaxing day trip to get out and enjoy some fresh air.

Now, a scientist in California says that going to the beaches can be one of the most dangerous places to be amid the outbreak, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Health officials have explained that the virus can be spread through droplets from an infected person sneezing or coughing.

An atmospheric chemist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Kim Prather, tells the LA Times that every time the ocean water breaks or bubbles pop, bacteria is sprayed into the air, just like a sneeze.

Researchers say the oceans spray is one of the most widely distributed natural aerosols. That spray forms clouds and can travel across the world in just weeks.

As particles in the air can travel far, Prather says the warning signs tell you not to go on the beaches, but they don’t warn you to not breathe.

While many beaches and parks have been temporarily closed to help curb the spread of the virus, the California Department of Parks and Recreation say more closures will occur if guidelines aren’t followed and parks are still filled with people.

Officials advise people to continue to stay home and practice social distancing.

