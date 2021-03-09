California college paying students not to travel for spring break

(NEXSTAR) – The University of California, Davis is paying students who don’t travel for the upcoming spring break vacation.

The Northern California campus is offering $75 to students who stay on campus as part of a partnership with Healthy Davis Together. The money can be obtained by signing up for a grant through the university.

There are only 500 grants available — a small amount for a campus with nearly 40,000 students — and they can be redeemed at select Davis businesses. The four grant categories include Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement and Let’s Stay In.

Students have until March 10 to apply, according to a statement from Chancellor Gary S. May.

UC Davis’ spring break is scheduled for March 22 to 24.

The UC is just one of many colleges getting creative for spring break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many universities have canceled the weeklong break altogether to help discourage travel and slow the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend avoiding travel as it “increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

The organization recommends delaying travel and staying home “to protect yourself and others.”

