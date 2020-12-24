Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

California becomes first state to hit 2 million COVID-19 cases

News

by: Fareeha Rehman and Reyna Harvey and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD (KRON) — California has beaten out Texas, Florida and other high population states in a race that nobody wanted to win: first to 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state reached the grim milestone just before Christmas, according to tracking data from the New York Times, Johns Hopkins University and others. A recent coronavirus spike has been partially blamed on Californians celebrating and traveling for Thanksgiving. Now local and state officials are pleading for people to skip the Christmas parties.

“Pick up your phones right now. Cancel any plans you were anticipating with anyone who does not live with you,” a Santa Clara County official said Wednesday.

Staying home for the holidays is not just about containing cases. It helps healthcare workers who are overwhelmed with patients.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom did give some signs of hope that the stay-at-home orders are working. The rate of positive cases is starting to trend down, although it’s still dangerously high.

The Bay Area region is down to a collective 12.4% ICU capacity. Many specific counties have much less capacity than that.

The overfilled hospitals do not just impact COVID-19 treatment, but also anyone who needs medical attention for other issues like heart attacks and car accidents.

In the Bay Area, a regional stay-at-home order which is triggered by regions falling to 15% ICU capacity is supposed to stay in place for a minimum of three weeks — that would mean several of the state’s most populated counties would reopen on January 8th.

That deadline will be extended if the ICU capacity does not climb back to above 15%. And if people ignore warnings about Christmas celebrations, the extension is likely.

Nearly 17,000 Californians are currently hospitalized statewide and more than 3,000 are in the ICU.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular