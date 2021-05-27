Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

California announces biggest vaccine lottery in country

News

by: Tracy Bloom,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – As California eyes a June 15 date to lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions, the state announced Thursday that it is offering cash and other incentives for residents to get vaccinated.

Up to $116.5 million in total prizes will be up for grabs under the “Vax For The Win” vaccine incentive program, making it the biggest in the country, according to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

Ten vaccinated people will be chosen to win a grand prize of $1.5 million apiece during a drawing on June 15. To be eligible, Californians have to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning it’s open to everyone 12 years old and up.

Additionally, 30 winners will be selected for $50,000 prizes over two Fridays, on June 4 and June 11.

To date, more than 62% of Californians who qualify for the shot are at least partially vaccinated, according to Newsom’s office. But around 12 million eligible residents still haven’t received a dose yet, and officials hope that the financial incentive will push them toward vaccination.

“Some Californians weren’t ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine on day one, and that’s okay. This program is designed to encourage those who need extra support to get vaccinated and help keep California safe,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state’s public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health, said in the release.

The goal, ultimately, is to get everyone who is eligible for the vaccination to receive the shot. To that end, beginning May 27, the state will offer $50 gift cards to the next 2 million newly vaccinated residents. Those who begin and complete their vaccination on or after that date will qualify for either a $50 virtual prepaid card, or a $50 gift card to select grocery stores, while supplies last.

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said. “California has already made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the country while administering millions more vaccines than any other state. But we aren’t stopping there, we’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us fully reopen safely.”

More information about the program can be found here. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular