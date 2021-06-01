California 17-year-old shoves bear to save her dogs, video shows

News

by: Megan Telles, KTLA Digital Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – A 17-year-old girl in California was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save her dogs.

The surveillance footage shows a bear and two cubs walking along a brick wall just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the teen’s backyard in Bradbury, in the San Gabriel Valley. Three of the family’s dogs started barking at them.

At the time, the family was gardening at another end of the yard when they heard the barking. The video shows the bear swat at the dogs a few times before Hailey Morinico runs up.

She said she thought the dogs were barking at other dogs when she first ran toward the wild bear. “I run to see what they’re barking at and it’s not a dog — it’s a bear,” she said.

“I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby,” Hailey said. “And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”

A 17-year-old girl in Bradbury in the San Gabriel Valley fights off a bear to save her dogs on June 1, 2021. (Instagram / Bakedlikepie)
A 17-year-old girl in Bradbury in the San Gabriel Valley fights off a bear to save her dogs on June 1, 2021. (Instagram / Bakedlikepie)

Video shows her shove the bear, causing the animal to fall backward and off the wall.

On Facebook, her mother, Citlally Morinico, called it “one of the scariest moments in life.”

The teen suffered a sprained finger and scraped her knee, but she and her mother are thankful those are her only injuries. Hailey said she ran from the wild bear as quickly as she could.

“By the time that the bear got pushed over, I was out of there with my other dog,” she said.

The family said this isn’t their first time seeing a bear or other wild animals around their home since moving there in February. Citlally Morinico said bears are usually spotted in the neighborhood around two to three times a week.

But this is the first time the family’s gotten so close to the wildlife, they said. Both Hailey and her mother suggested no one do what she did.

“Do not push bears,” Hailey said. “Don’t do what I did. You might not have the same outcome.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular