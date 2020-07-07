Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Caesars Entertainment: Not wearing a mask grounds for ‘termination’

by: 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio told employees not wearing a mask is “grounds for termination” in an internal memo. The excerpt reads as follows:

“Recently, we required all guests as well as team members to wear masks while at our properties. We made this policy change because COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., including in areas that previously did not have many cases.

Masks and social distancing have been demonstrated to be effective in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. Our team members are doing an excellent job complying with the policy, and we’ve been impressed that our guests are quickly adjusting to the new rule.

We are working to achieve 100% compliance with guests, but we must take strong action if team members violate the rule to always wear their masks at work except when eating or drinking. 

Please take note, the failure to wear your mask at work will be grounds for termination. 

We are taking this action to emphasize the seriousness with which we must all take the efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at work and in our communities, and to promote the health and wellbeing of every team member.”

This comes after a report from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (NDIR) revealed about 66% of businesses in Southern Nevada and 84% of businesses in Northern Nevada were in compliance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest COVID-19 directive. Compliance was determined on a specific observation date.

Sisolak’s mandate requires all Nevadans to wear face coverings while in public spaces, with certain exceptions.

NDIR has conducted 921 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice about nine days ago.

Caesars mandated all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby wear masks on all of its properties in late June, just before Sisolak announced his directive.

