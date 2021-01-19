New books with buzz? Dozens excerpted in free e-preview

Business News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Excerpts from upcoming works by Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen and crime writer Lisa Scottoline are among 46 books previewed in a free e-book collection.

“Buzz Books 2021: Spring/Summer” was released Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. Besides Nguyen’s “The Committed” and Scottoline’s “Eternal,” books excerpted include Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s “Good Company” and such nonfiction works as Elon Green’s “Last Call” and Daniel James Brown’s “Facing the Mountain.”

The collection also features debut books by Gregory Brown, Eileen Garvin and Nancy Tucker.

____

https://www.publishersmarketplace.com/

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

The Markets

More The Markets

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell