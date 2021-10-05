Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

Business News
Posted: / Updated:
r m

FILE – The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The car rental company has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO. Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz’s board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company’s president and chief operations officer. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, hurt by the plunge in travel during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.

Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz’s board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company’s president and chief operations officer.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

The Estero, Florida-based company completed its restructuring process and emerged from bankruptcy protection in June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell