Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal

Business News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environment minister said Wednesday that the government is considering additional spending to meet the new climate targets it has set for the coming decade.

Svenja Schulze told public broadcaster ARD that officials agree a program of urgent measures is needed to complement the new goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 65% from 1990 levels by 2030, and of going ‘net zero’ by 2045.

The more ambitions targets were hastily agreed last week after Germany’s top court ruled that existing measures placed too much of the burden for curbing global warming on younger people, and ordered the government to lay out a more detailed set of measures for the period from 2030.

A lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, Andreas Jung, told public radio rbb-Inforadio that a higher price on carbon from next year was one of the options being considered.

The environmentalist Greens party wants the rate at which renewable energy generation is expanded to be doubled. It is also calling for government borrowing rules to be relaxed when it comes to investments in climate measures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

The Markets

More The Markets

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell