Listen Now
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Consumer prices slump 0.4% as virus puts chill on spending

Business News

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to consumer panic buying of grocery staples. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices fell 0.4% in March, the largest decline in five years, revealing the downward pressure that the coronavirus pandemic is exerting on the cost of gasoline, airfares, hotel rooms and other goods and services.

Last month’s decline was the largest monthly drop since January 2015, the Labor Department said Friday. Consumer prices rose a slight 0.1 percent in February.

Energy costs slid 5.8% with gasoline prices falling 10.5%. Airfares plunged 12.6% while hotel and motel prices, dropped 6.8%.

The travel industry has been hit hard by the shutdown of much of the country because of the coronavirus.

Consumer prices are up a modest 1.5% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has risen 2.1% over the last 12 months.

Economists expect more price declines ahead with large parts of the economy shut down and millions out of work. They believe the country has already entered a steep recession and the falling prices raise the prospect of disinflation.

When producers lack pricing power, it can create a circular pattern in which consumers put purchases on hold, driving prices down further. Consumer activity accounts for 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a sustained chill in spending can damage the overall economy.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said the concerns about disinflation was one of the reasons the Federal Reserve has moved so forcefully to combat the current crisis.

Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York, said, “There’s deflation in the air and more downward pressure on prices is imminent with economic demand plummeting this quarter.”

Economists are already predicting that the economy could fall by as much as 30% at an annual rate this quarter. The hope is that the downturn will be short as economic activity rebounds sharply once the virus is contained.

The CPI report said that energy prices fell 5.7% from a year ago, while food prices are up 1.9% after a 0.3% gain in March.

Clothing costs tumbled a sharp 2% in March, while the price of new vehicles fell 0.4%.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Wintrust Business Lunch

More Wintrust Business Lunch

The Markets

More The Markets