Rescue efforts after the Landmark (Davenport Apartments) building collapse in Davenport yesterday have now become recovery efforts.

The Davenport Fire Department transitioned from rescue to a recovery operation at 324 Main Street this morning at about 9:45 a.m. and turned control of the site over to the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department. The property’s owner has been served with a notice and an order for demolition of the property. The building is currently being secured by an on-site contractor this afternoon and demolition is planned to begin tomorrow morning.

Residents will not be allowed back into the building, due to the unstable condition of the property and in the interest of safety. Those who have been displaced can receive help through the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and Salvation Army at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport by calling (563) 324-4808. They are open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday this week.

Members of the public who want to make donations can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or the Salvation Army. The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to help displaced residents and donations can be made here. The Salvation Army is collection donations, which may be dropped off at 4001 N, Brady Street in Davenport.