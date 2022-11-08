SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering are opponents facing off in the election for the US 13th Congressional District in Illinois.

Nikki Budzinski formerly worked for several labor groups before advising Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden. Regan Deering is a small business owner and a former teacher. She is also the granddaughter of former ADM CEO Dwayne Andreas.

This would be the first term for both Budzinski and Deering. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) currently represents a majority of the district, but the Democratic state legislature drew him out of the district during redistricting.

The 13th District covers parts of the Metro East, Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana.