CHICAGO – The demand was so high for tickets to the performer’s first show at Wrigley Field that another was quickly added.

On Friday, the Cubs announced that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will have a second show at the ballpark on Friday, August 11. Originally, there was going to be just one show two days before on Wednesday, August 9, with tickets for that show going on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Per a social media release from the Cubs around 11:40 a.m., there was enough demand for tickets for that performance to add another performance.

Tickets for the August 11 show will go on sale on Tuesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. central time here.

The stop at the “Friendly Confines” for Springsteen and the E Street Band is on the third leg of a tour across North America and Europe. This is the 23rd concert that has been added to the tour over the last week as it makes stops in 18 different cities in the United States and Canada.

It will be the first time that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Wrigley Field in nearly 11 years. The last time they performed at the venue was September 7 & 8, 2012 during their “Wrecking Ball” tour.

There are now eight concerts scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field in 2023

Dead & Company – Friday, June 9 & Saturday, June 10

Fall Out Boy – Wednesday, June 21

Morgan Wallen – Thursday, June 22 & Friday, June 23

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band – Wednesday, August 9 & Friday August 11

Pink – Saturday, August 12