A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — More than 60 people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise.

Of the 63 people who were hurt, 32 suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Another nine people were seriously injured and 22 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nigro said he fears there may be multiple fatalities, although none had been confirmed as of 1:15 p.m.

Video from the scene Sunday morning showed flames shooting out of a window. Several people climbed down a ladder with firefighters as smoke and flames billowed out of the window, another video showed.

People climb down a ladder near a window engulfed in flames at a Bronx apartment building on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

Nigro said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but officials determined that the door to the apartment where the flames broke out was left open.

“The door to that apartment was left open, causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread,” he said. “This fire took its toll on our city.”

Nigro said many of the people who were injured suffered from smoke inhalation.

Adams described the aftermath of the fire as one of the worst in the city’s history.

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York,” he said.

The mayor and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was also at the scene, were working to bring resources into the area to help displaced residents and family members of the victims. The Red Cross of Greater New York was expected to be deployed.

About 200 firefighters battled the blaze, which rose to five alarms before it was brought under control Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD tweeted an advisory for motorists to avoid the area near East 181 Street and Valentine Avenue due to emergency vehicles and traffic.