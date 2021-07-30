Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Broadway will require audiences be vaccinated, wear masks when shows resume

by: Mark Sundstrom,

When curtains rise again on Broadway in September, fans will need to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative test at the time of entry. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – When curtains rise again on Broadway in September, theatergoers will need to mask up and show proof of vaccination.

The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require audiences be fully vaccinated, on top of all performers, crew members and theater staff, for all performances through October 2021, the Broadway League said Friday.

Fans will need to show proof of their vaccination at the time of entry into the theater with their ticket.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, as well as people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must still provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of showtime or a negative antigen test taken within six hours of the performance.

Masks will also be required for all guests inside the theaters except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

The news comes after it was announced that all of the Broadway shows’ cast and crew would need to be vaccinated and undergo regular testing.

