Broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Legendary broadcaster Hugh Downs has died at the age of 99, according to a statement from his family.

He passed away at his Scottsdale, Arizona, home Wednesday evening. A spokeswoman for the family said that Downs did not have COVID-19, according to azfamily.com.

Downs’ broadcast career spanned more than 60 years, including such shows as “20/20,” the “Today Show,” “Concentration” and “Tonight Starring Jack Paar.”

In 1985, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized him as holding the record for the greatest number of hours on network commercial television at 15,188 hours, a title he held until 2004 when Regis Philbin passed him.

Popular