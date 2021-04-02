Bridgerton heart-throb Regé-Jean Page leaves show ahead of season 2

News

by: Becky Willeke,

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, left, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from “Bridgerton.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES– Bridgerton will return for season 2 without its heart-throb Regé-Jean Page. Netflix made it official on its Twitter account today.

Regé-Jean Page played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. In a statement penned as the mysterious show lead Lady Whistledown, it reads ‘Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. 

The official Netflix account also re-shared the same statement, adding: ‘You’ll always be our Simon, Regé.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular