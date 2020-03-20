Listen Now
John Williams

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources

Breast cancer survivor and single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EVERETT, Wash. – A single mother of six and cancer survivor from Washington state is being remembered after she lost her life to the novel coronavirus at age 42.

“Great friend, great mother, great wife — she was a wonderful person,” said Jessica Harris, Sundee Rutter’s best friend of 30 years.

Rutter, who beat stage 4 breast cancer and also lost her husband years ago, worked hard to provide for her children, according to KOMO.

“We’re pretty devastated; she beat cancer and lost the battle to coronavirus? It’s just crazy,” said Harris.

Rutter’s family said that two weeks ago, she went to the hospital but was sent home. A few days later, family members said, she had a fever and trouble breathing, so her son took her back to the hospital and she was admitted.

After a week of fighting, she died Monday.

“I want people to really know it’s not just the elderly people,” Harris said. “It’s anyone and everyone who have compromised immune systems that are at risk.”

Her oldest son, 24, is now stepping up to take care of the family after he graduates from college to honor his mother.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular