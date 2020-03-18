Breaking News
Results: Illinois Primary election returns
Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak

by: Nexstar Media Wire

TENNESSEE (WJW) — Country star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly, are helping the elderly in their community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple earlier this year opened a free grocery store to support needy families in Nashville. Now, Paisley announced that the store will mobilize delivery of a week’s worth of groceries to elderly residents in the area. 

“In light of how time has changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” he said. “They don’t need to be out. Let’s get through this.”

