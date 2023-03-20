HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Eight-year-old boy Cooper Roberts who was shot in the Highland Park parade shooting received the Socrates award for his perseverance, along with CPD officer Danny Golden.

Both Cooper and Golden are paralyzed from the waist down. Golden was shot in the back outside of a bar while he was off duty in July.

Cooper and Golden will receive lifetime grants that cover prescription drugs, in-home care and therapy costs.

“The award stands for Socrates Creed which means ‘sound mind, sound body’ and these young guys have a whole world ahead of them,” Chris Brennan from Brennan Rehabilitation Foundation said.

Brennan himself suffered a spinal cord injury and has been years since he regained the ability to walk. He created the award to support others going through recovery.