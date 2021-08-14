Boston’s storied ‘Skinny House’ hits market for $1.2 million

(NEXSTAR) – The iconic “Skinny House” in Boston, also known as the “Spite House,” went back on the market Monday with an asking price of $1.2 million.

The four-story family home at 44 Hull St. has a square footage of only 1,165 and measures less than 10 feet wide, but it has attracted an “unbelievable” amount of interest so far, CL Properties listing agent Carmela Laurella told Nexstar.

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

Laurella said she and Vito Ascolillo, her husband and business partner, were interested in buying the Skinny House in back in 2004.

“I loved it then and it wasn’t renovated to the degree it is now,” Laurella said. “It was kind of special for me to get this listing.”

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house boasts views of nearby Copp Hill, a private roof deck, an enclosed backyard garden area, exposed brick accents, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and motorized blinds.

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

She added that the current owner is “very sad to leave the house.”

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

“It’s unusual, it’s a rare piece of Bostonia that’s unlike any other,” Ascolillo said, adding that it won’t be a perfect fit for everyone. “If you’re 6-foot-3 you’re going to have some trouble, but if you’re 5-foot-4, well that’s nice.”

The house is located in the city’s historic North End neighborhood and has a view of the Boston Harbor, as well as a place in the city’s rich history.

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

“While Vito was showing the house today, the Freedom Trail tour was going by and they were talking about the Skinny House while we were inside showing it,” Laurella said.

The polished, petite home has a fascinating — if disputed — origin story as well, according to the Boston Globe. It was allegedly built on a plot of land two brothers inherited from their father after his death. One brother returned from the Civil War to find that the other had used most of the lot to build a home, the legend goes. To get back at his brother, the soldier allegedly built the “Spite House” to block the views and ventilation of the larger building.

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

The original home consisted of just the bottom two stories, and you can still see the remains of the brother’s house behind it, Ascolillo said.

The construction date of the Skinny House is listed in city records as 1890, but listing agents told the Globe that the date is probably incorrect. A Massachusetts historical database says the house was built in 1857, and the sign on the building’s exterior puts the date at 1862.

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

Laurella and Ascolillo said they had four showings on Thursday, including, to their surprise, a family with two children who were very interested.

(Courtesy: Atlantic Visuals)

The Skinny House last changed hands in 2017 when records show it was sold for $900,000.

Earlier this year in London, another iconic “skinny” house (just six feet wide!) went on the market.

The home was originally a hat shop, according to the sellers, but it was converted into a residence in the 1990s by fashion photographer Jurgen Teller.

As for what makes skinny, tiny homes so popular, Myers told Nexstar in February that he believes it’s because of “their unique charm, character and originality.”

“After all, how many of us can say we live in something so eccentric?”