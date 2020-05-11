Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Bosnia: imported ventilators from China useless for COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s state prosecutors say about a hundred ventilators imported from China by a private company and paid for by the country’s government have been found to be useless for COVID-19 patients.

The little known fruit-processing firm, with no license to import medical equipment, was granted 5 million euros ($5.5 million) to get the equipment to the small Balkan country amid the pandemic.

But after a public outcry over why the company, called Silver Raspberry and with ties to Bosnia’s political establishment, received the lucrative deal, the state prosecutor office opened an investigation into possible corruption and fraud.

In their initial report, the prosecutors said in a statement on Monday that the imported ventilators “do not meet even a minimum of necessary characteristics for adequate treatment” of coronavirus patients.

“Therefore, it is not advisable to use those ventilators in the intensive care units,” the statement said.

The company owner has rejected accusations that he imported the breathing machines at highly inflated prices. He said he used his business connections in China to accomplish what he called a “humanitarian mission.”

The graft allegations have come as no surprise in Bosnia, which is ranked poorly on Transparency International’s annual global corruption list. The watchdog group last year placed Bosnia 101st out of 180 countries.

Experts have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic, which caught officials in many countries unprepared and ill-equipped to meet the need for protective gear and ventilators, has created new opportunities for graft as governments rushed to get the supplies.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories