Bloomington/Normal crews warn interstates ‘impassable’

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies are reporting to scenes of crashes in the twin cities.

The Normal Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that 1-39 was closed at El Paso, I-74 was closed near LeRoy and a major crash on I-55 near Towanda had slowed traffic.

The Illinois State Police are on scene at the “mass collision” on I-39, near mile marker 14. The crash is reported to be several hundred yards long and involves about 100 vehicles.

According to the LeRoy Police Department, the interstate is closed in both directions.

An Illinois State Patrol squad car has been struck on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.