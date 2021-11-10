Bloomington Fire Department says tee shirt selling texts are a scam

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Fire Department is alerting the public of a texting scam going around town.

In a Facebook post, the department said it received multiple reports from residents that received a text reminding them to buy “limited edition” City of Bloomington Fire Department t-shirts.

Eric Davison, the BFD’s public information officer, said this is a scam targeting other departments across the country. He said the fire department is not in the business of making money selling shirts.

“We have a way to send texts out to the public in different forms. Usually, you’d have to sign up for those, but that’s not something we’re going to use for a fundraiser. That would be an emergency type situation,” Davison said.

Davison said if you’re unsure about the validity of something to reach out and ask. He said if the fire department were to text it would only be in an emergency situation.

If you or someone gets the message, they’re asked to report it as spam and delete it.