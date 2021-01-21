Biden to put forth new virus strategy exactly a year after 1st confirmed case in US

US President-elect Joe Biden removes his face mask before delivering remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – President-elect Joe Biden said Friday his administration would surge federal resources into community vaccination centers and mobile health clinics to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 shots. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — As the U.S. enters what Joe Biden has warned may be the “toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” the president is set to introduce a new national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations, reopen schools and businesses and increase mask-wearing.

Biden will introduce the strategy as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders Thursday afternoon, his second day in office. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

Biden acknowledged the urgency of the mission in his inaugural address.

“We are entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” he said before asking Americans to join him in a moment of silence in memory of the more than 400,000 people in the U.S. who have died from COVID-19.

“We need to ask average Americans to do their part,” said Jeff Zients, the White House official directing the national response. “Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort.”

This comes one year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the United States on Jan. 21, 2020. The first confirmed case by the CDC was a 35-year-old Washington man who had returned from visiting family in Wuhan, China, the then epicenter of the pandemic.

Now more than 24.4 million confirmed Americans have contracted the virus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.

Biden’s top medical adviser on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also announced renewed U.S. support for the World Health Organization after it faced criticism from the Trump administration, laying out new commitments to tackle the coronavirus and other global health issues. Fauci said early Thursday that the U.S. will join the U.N. health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, and will resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.

The executive orders Biden is expected to sign later on Thursday includes one that would require mask-wearing in airports and on certain public transportation, including many trains, airplanes and intercity buses, officials said. Travelers from abroad must furnish a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the U.S. and quarantine upon arrival. Biden has already mandated masks on federal property.

Biden also is seeking to expand testing and vaccine availability, with the goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

To ramp up supplies, Biden is giving government agencies a green light to use a Cold War-era law called the Defense Production Act to direct manufacturing.

“We do not have nearly enough testing capacity in this country,” Zients said. “We need the money in order to really ramp up testing, which is so important to reopen schools and businesses.”

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.