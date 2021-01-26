Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks as administration set to purchase millions more COVID-19 vaccine doses

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration ordered 200 million more coronavirus vaccines and will funnel more doses to states now, in a bid to deliver on the U.S. president’s promise to curb the pandemic, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

Biden, who took office last week, is in a race to contain the virus as faster-spreading variants threaten to increase the death toll across the United States, which has already been hard-hit.

The administration is briefing state governors on Tuesday about its plans to increase the amount of the vaccine going to those local governments to 10 million doses per week for the next three weeks, up from 8.6 million currently, according to the official who declined to be named, who previewed a policy the president has not yet discussed.

The administration will purchase 100 million doses each of the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, increasing the overall total doses to 600 million, with delivery expected by summer. Each vaccine requires two doses per person to be fully effective, suggesting the new purchases would cover most of the country’s 331 million people.

The administration also promised to provide notice to the states three weeks in advance of how much vaccine they would be getting in the future.

Biden made management of the pandemic a core issue in his presidential election campaign, but in its early days, the administration has sent mixed messages about when exactly the vaccines will be fully administered.

Biden is expected to speak from the State Dining Room in the White House Tuesday as the United States has surpassed 25 million cases and 421,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, confirmed cases of the coronavirus topped 100 million Tuesday.

NewsNation Now will carry the speech, which is set for 4:45 EST; you can stream it live right here.

Biden has repeatedly said getting the spread of the virus under control is his administration’s top priority and pledged 100 million vaccine shots in the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office. That goal may increase to 150 million.

“If we wear masks between now and the end of April, the experts tell us we may be able to save 50,000 lives,” Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden also said Tuesday he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

“I think it will be this spring,” he said. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country.”

He said he feels “confident” that by summer, “we’ll be on our way toward heading toward herd immunity and increasing access for people who aren’t first on the list, all the way going down to children.”

