Biden says Trump should attend inauguration to demonstrate commitment to peaceful transfer of power

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden says it is important that President Donald Trump attend his inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.

Trump aides have expressed skepticism that the president would attend Biden’s inauguration. Trump has continued to falsely claim victory and spread baseless claims of fraud to try to explain away his loss.

Speaking Thursday to CNN, Biden said, “It is totally his decision.” He added, “It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country.”

Biden lamented Trump’s refusal to concede, saying, “These kinds of things happen in tin-horn dictatorships.”

He said he hoped Trump would attend the inauguration to set an example to other nations on the democratic process.

The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol Building.