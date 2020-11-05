Biden campaign says Trump protestors trying to create ‘loud noises’ at polling places

News

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- Joe Biden’s campaign held an election protection briefing this morning on its website via YouTube.

Campaign officials Jen O’Malley said the expect counting of ballots to be done today in Nevada and results released throughout the day. She said she is confident that Biden will win here.

She also touched on Michigan, calling it a significant victory. President Trump’s campaign had a court hearing there today where a suit was filed over the election results.

In Pennsylvania, O’Malley said at the end of the day they expect to win by a sizable number of votes. She is asking people to be patient there as votes are still counted.

O’Malley also said she believes Biden will take Arizona and Wisconsin as well.

Bob Bauer with the campaign talked about Trump supporters protesting at polling places. He said they are trying to create loud noises, but where this is happening law enforcement is clearing the place to ensure counting is still going on.

“The intend to create a large cloud that, it is hope of the Trump campaign, that no one can see through. But it is not a very thick cloud, we see through it, so do the courts and so do election officials,” said Bauer.

