Not everyone enjoys the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is only days away. While this is a highly anticipated event for many adults, it’s just another Sunday for most kids, especially young kids who haven’t gotten into sports yet and don’t really care about the game. To keep them occupied, you’ll want to have a bevy of activities prepared so you can focus on cheering your team on to another Super Bowl victory.

In this article: LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaurs, Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven and Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils

Prepare in advance

A Big Game party isn’t something you just throw together at the last minute. You spend days (or even weeks) preparing for your Super Bowl party to make sure you don’t forget anything and that everyone’s needs will be taken care of. Be sure to give your kids the same consideration.

Think about the activities you have planned. Make sure they’ll have everything they need. If they will be using coloring books, make sure you not only have a wide assortment of crayons but a few crayon sharpeners as well. If a toy requires batteries, make sure you have plenty on hand.

Activities should be safe and require little to no adult supervision

The idea of having activities planned is not so you can neglect your children. It’s so you can give them something fun to do while the grown-ups enjoy their time together. You want your kids to be in the same room or a nearby room, so they’re never out of your sight. It’s best to have a designated guardian lightly supervising all activities to make sure no conflicts or unsafe behavior take place. The role of the guardian can rotate throughout the evening to keep things fair for the adults.

Plan for halftime

As much as they love football, even adults get a break at halftime. Make sure your kids get the same. As fun as coloring, assembling puzzles and building Lego models might be, kids’ attention spans are shorter than adults. Consider having a prepared snack at the ready in case the children at the party get a little restless.

Best products for engaging young kids

My First Big Book of Coloring

If you need to occupy a young child, this is the way to go. This coloring book has 192 pages that feature big drawings with bold lines, so it’s fun for even the youngest kid to color. The book has pictures of kids, animals, creatures and more.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaurs

Why build only one mighty dinosaur when you can make three? This fun kit gives you the option of building a pterodactyl, a triceratops or a Tyrannosaurus rex. Each model has bright orange eyes and posable limbs, making it great for imaginative play.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven

This Play-Doh set comes with a pretend oven that requires three AAA batteries. After shaping your food, put it inside and press the lever to watch it rise. The color-changing light makes it look like the pretend food is actually cooking. When the oven dings, the food is done.

Zen Laboratory Slime Kit

The parent of the year award goes to whoever gets their kid a slime kit. This activity set has over 50 different slime supplies, such as crystal slime, glitter, beads and more. It’s best for kids 7 and up and it’s made with safe, nontoxic, eco-friendly materials.

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run

This logic puzzle is great for kids 8 and up. You get a marble, a challenge card, a game grid and a variety of pieces. The object of the game is to follow the instructions on the challenge card, then add towers to create a maze that gets your marble from start to finish.

Komking Paint by Numbers for Kids

Not only does a paint-by-numbers kit help develop fine motor skills and concentration, but when your kid is done, they’ll also have a colorful piece of art to hang on their wall and remind them of their accomplishment. This kit comes with everything you need and is suitable for beginners.

Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils

Prismacolor offers some of the best colored pencils on the market. These art tools are lightfast, richly saturated and feature thick lead that resists breaking. The color goes on ultra-smooth for superior coverage and effortless shading. The purchase includes 72 colored pencils and a storage tin.

