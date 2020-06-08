Best friends who asked people to ‘relax and have a beer,’ get a call from Brad Paisley

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a simple offer: ‘Black or white, relax and have a beer.'” Best friends Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis set up in their driveway hoping people would stop by. Turns out, they were in for so much more than that: a digital visit from country music star Brad Paisley.

Their simple message, and a powerful image of a white man and a black man clinking bottles and sharing a beer, spread like wildfire on social media. Thousands and thousands of reactions and shares across the entire country later:

“It’s insane,” Smith exclaimed. “It’s such a cool feeling that we’re making such a big impact across the community, and what seems to be across the US.”

And as Batman to his Robin:

“It’s awesome,” Ellis echoed. “It feels so great.”

Today, I had a chance to catch up with two great guys, Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis. These two best friends have set up camp at Smith's house in Pittsford on Jeff. Road, saying "Black or white, relax and have a beer." #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/N5fP2qtxWH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 3, 2020

That spread across the US made it to country singer Brad Paisley. As soon as he found out about the news, he mobilized his entire fanbase, and News 8 and the friends received message after message asking about the two best friends for Brad Paisley.

The Zoom call came in at 7pm on Saturday, shocking the best friends.

This is surreal. Remember Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis? The two best friends who offered: "Black or white, relax and have a beer" on their driveway?



Well, they got a surprise call from @BradPaisley today, who wanted to take them up on their offer. #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hOCJvcNzZo — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 7, 2020

“Man, I am so thrilled to meet you, face to face like this,” Paisley said. “I’m so inspired by you, and we thought we should deliver more beer than you could possibly drink… This is going to be a popular destination on this street.”

Hundreds and hundreds of dollars worth of beer shipped directly to their house just hours before the Zoom call. Paisley bought out all of AJ’s Beer Warehouse in Henrietta.

The timing couldn’t be better for Paisley, who just released a new song called “No ‘I’ In Beer,” and had partnered with Bud Light — the same beer that Smith and Ellis were sharing in our original story — to release a limited edition beer to that reads “Bud Lght” on the label.

Paisley posing with the limited edition beer bottle

He even treated his small but fervent audience to a live take of “There’s No ‘I’ In Beer.” The country mega star even hung around just like it was a block party for the next half hour.

“Love and alcohol, those two things just go together,” Paisley quipped.

I can't say how many celebrities I've met, but I was floored at how own to earth @BradPaisley is. He connected with Ben and Marcus, answered by music nerd questions, and he took an extra half hour to hang out with everyone at the party over Zoom. #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/stOIwTpTih — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 7, 2020

Beer and camaraderie might be soothing salves in this time, but Paisley and the two friends have never forgotten the true heart of the message.

“I’m trying to hear out my friends in the black community, that’s what you guys are doing; together, the same thing,” Paisley said.

“I’m all ears, always have been, I’ve had big ears my whole life,” Paisley joked.

“It means the world, from space and back, it means a lot,” Ellis said.

“Through the rioting and protests, I felt like I was being torn apart, and it was rough,” Smith said, barely holding back tears. “And this is what builds it back up.”

My most favorite part of this story is seeing the genuine love these two have for each other. Ben was nearly in tears talking about how much the protests upset him, and his friend Marcus held him tight. #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hbFltloSzh — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 7, 2020

You can read the full original story is here.

The two have known each other for years. They met building cell phone towers together. They have very different backgrounds — Smith served in the Marine Corps, Ellis came from Long Island — but they’ve been best friends ever since.

“He’s my Robin,” Ellis said. “Batman and Robin, exactly what it is… I think we’re just goofy, silly, and fun to have fun, we don’t care what people say.”

You can find them on West Jefferson Road, near the intersection of Clover and Jefferson. They’re near Locust Hill Golf Club, if you want to take them up on their offer.

You can watch Paisley’s full Zoom with Smith and Ellis here