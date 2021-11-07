The best gifts for football players make them more comfortable on the field and in the locker room. Anything could be a great gift, from specialized equipment to fundamental needs like shoulder pads and mouth guards.

Which football gift is best?

The best gifts for football players make them more comfortable on the field and in the locker room. Anything could be a great gift, from specialized equipment to fundamental needs like shoulder pads and mouth guards. If you just accept all the gear your school gives you, it will be free, but it’s likely not to be the best quality. You can get around that by purchasing your equipment.

When you have personalized gear, it fits better and will protect the body more effectively. The higher quality of gear, the more comfortable your player will be and perform better. For instance, high-quality shoulder pads like the Schutt XV HD Varsity shoulder pads will be stronger, lighter, weigh less, chafe less and keep your player cool. Meaning the player will be able to play or practice longer before they get tired. Any gift you can give that makes them safer and feel better while they’re playing is perfect for a football player.

The Best Football Gifts

Under Armour Men’s Hammer Mid Cleats

What you need to know: These mid-height cleats provide good ankle support and versatility of movement. The spikes are screw-ins, meaning it’s easy to change your spikes to fit your position and the kind of turf you’ll be playing on.

What you’ll love: The boot is flexible but durable, meaning it bends easily when you’re cutting or changing direction but will protect your feet if someone steps on you.

What you should consider: These cleats are an excellent choice for most positions but might be too heavy for skill players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nike Vapor Jet 6.0 Receiver Gloves

What you need to know: Nike Vapor receiver gloves are the best of the best in terms of quality. They have a nice sticky grip that won’t fade away, and yet they have a mesh feel that breathes easy, meaning they won’t make your hands clammy or uncomfortable.

What you’ll love: The palms of the glove are much stickier than the fingers because they have different coatings. The fingers are more flexible so that you can more easily control and maneuver the ball once you’ve caught it.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that it has problems with the stitching coming loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Schutt XV HD Varsity Shoulder Pads

What you need to know: These shoulder pads are as light as possible without sacrificing protection. They also have raised corrugated sections for improved airflow. It will keep players cool, comfortable and protected.

What you’ll love: The straps are buckles, so it’s easy to put on and take off, plus it will stay securely fitted to them. No need to worry about straps coming loose. It also has a longer cut on the torso, making it good for multiple positions

What you should consider: These shoulder pads are good for all positions but aren’t specialized for any one position. These pads focus on shoulder protection around the AC joint and maximize airflow to keep dry and cool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Undeniable 4.0 Gym Bag

What you need to know: If you’re playing on a team that travels a lot, you’re going to need a bag to carry your gear like compressions, girdle, pants, cleats, braces and a change of clothes for after.

What you’ll love: It has a highly element-resistant finish. It won’t get wet or trap smells like sweat. It has a large internal pocket with a mesh divider so you can keep your clean and dirty laundry separate.

What you should consider: Make sure to pick the size that’s right for you. The larger bag can handle your helmet, shoulder pads and all your other equipment, but some might not need such a large bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Wilson GST Leather Football

What you need to know: This football is made from premium leather. It’s durable but soft to the touch and easy to grip and catch. It has enough give that your fingers can sink into the material for more accurate control.

What you’ll love: The entire football has a pebbled texture, even the laces. This provides an excellent grip for throwing and catching in all kinds of weather. The ball is hand-sewn by the same people that produce game balls for the NFL.

What you should consider: This football is more expensive than a composite ball because it’s leather. You should be very careful not to leave it lying outside in the rain for a long time because the leather could become waterlogged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Riddell Victor Youth Helmet

What you need to know: Riddell’s helmets provide excellent all-around protection but focuses its padding at the front of the head where most impacts occur. Players will like the design and the comfortable fit that doesn’t create indentations or rub harshly against the scalp.

What you’ll love: Having your own helmet means not worrying about former damage or any weakness in the material. It also means no worrying about MRSA or lice from the previous owner. Riddell helmets are easy to adjust and fit securely.

What you should consider: No helmet can completely prevent trauma to the head. Also, keep in mind this is a youth helmet. It’s not the right size for high schoolers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Battle Oxygen Lip Protector Mouthguard

What you need to know: Mouthguards prevent all kinds of expensive injuries. As a parent, unless you want your kid walking around with no front teeth or you’re okay getting them fake ones, a quality mouthguard is essential.

What you’ll love: This mouthguard protects the top and bottom rows of teeth and has an airhole for maximized airflow. Other mouthguards only protect the top row and force you to bite down, making it difficult to breathe.

What you should consider: Be careful while molding it to their teeth. You want them to bite firmly while it’s hot so that it molds, but not too hard that it makes the material too thin and fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

