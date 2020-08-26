Bear burned in Colorado wildfires released back into wild

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters making progress in their fight to put out massive and deadly wildfires in Northern California were working on plans Thursday to repopulate more evacuated areas after thousands of evacuated people were allowed to return home.

Cooler weather and higher humidity, along with an influx of equipment and firefighters, continued to help hard-pressed crews fighting some of the largest fires in recent state history, burning in and around the San Francisco Bay Area.