Bear burned in Colorado wildfires released back into wild

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a young bear rescued after suffering burns in a Colorado wildfire has been released.

Wildlife officials received a report of a hurt bear roaming along the perimeter of a fire west of Durango on the line between La Plata and Montezuma counties June 16. Officials used a tranquilizer to immobilize the roughly 2-year-old male weighing about 50 pounds before transporting the animal to the rehabilitation unit. The Durango Herald reports that within days, the bear was back on its feet. The bear’s paws healed over time and he gained more than 60 pounds — enough strength to proficiently climb trees in his pen. 

