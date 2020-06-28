BCPD: Man caught on video swimming in Bass Pro Shop aquarium arrested

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man that was caught on video swimming in the indoor aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 26-year-old Kevin Wise of Slidell is charged with simple criminal damage to property, which is a misdemeanor.

The video, captured by Treasure McGraw, shows Wise swimming in the fish tank, climbing out of it, and then running out of the Bass Pro Shop.

BCPD says Wise returned to the store and was subsequently arrested by citation and released on a summons to appear in court.

A complaint was filed Friday morning to Bossier City police after Bass Pro Shop determined that there would be costs associated with emptying and cleaning the 13,000-gallon aquarium, which features species of fish local to the region.