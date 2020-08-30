Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Baylor University quarantines students amid COVID-19 outbreak

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor University has quarantined students on the third and fourth floors of Martin Hall because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The number of cases has gone from five to 21 since Thursday.

The university hopes this will give them time to complete contact tracing and institute daily COVID-19 rapid testing and rigorous assessment of any virus symptoms.

It also allows Baylor to tailor its response to the specific situation in Martin Hall without an immediate full quarantine. 

Baylor will evaluate the need for a more extensive quarantine if evidence suggests it is necessary.

According to Baylor’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 366 currently active COVID-19 cases on campus.

Since August 1st, the university has conducted 20,941 tests and has a positivity rate of 11.4%.

In the last seven days, Baylor has conducted 2,780 tests with 319 coming back positive.

