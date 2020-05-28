Live Now
Gov. Pritzker press conference
Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Ariana Tourangeau and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: 22News viewer Sean)

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts resident got creative while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sean of Southwick created the bat signal in his back yard on Wednesday and told 22News, “he hopes he comes to save the day or year.”

The “bat signal” is from the DC comic Batman where a searchlight projects a large bat symbol onto the skies over the fictional Gotham City to summon the superhero for help.

  • (Photo: 22News viewer Sean)
  • (Photo: 22News viewer Sean)

The newest Batman movie is scheduled to come out in October of 2021 starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell and is directed by Matt Reeves. No information has been released on the storyline yet.

According to Wikipedia, this will be the 18th Batman related movie to be released since 1943.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories