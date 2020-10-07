Banning no-knock warrants could be part of Gov. Pritzker’s criminal reform plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The governor of Illinois outlined proposals for improving the criminal justice system Tuesday. During a Wednesday press briefing, he said part of the plan would be a ban on no-knock warrants.

The plan includes eliminating cash bail and determining detention based on a defendant’s threat to public safety.

The proposals stem from a commission headed by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton at work since January. Gov. Pritzker said he has also been working hard with the Black Caucus on the proposed legislation.

Another plan would provide more health care and mental health treatment to divert low-level drug offenders from prison. And long prison sentences would be shorted by beefed-up rehabilitation programs.

Gov. Pritzker said he hopes the issue is taken up during the veto session in November.