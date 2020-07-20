Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Bahamas bans US tourist travel due to coronavirus concerns

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bahamas will close its borders to Americans starting Wednesday, July 22, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said Sunday.

The news comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the US.

There are some exemptions being granted for emergency and essential travel, Dr. Minnis said.

The new orders also close all beaches and parks and ban indoor dining, weddings, funerals, religious services and sporting events in Grand Bahama.

Residents of Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom are still allowed to enter the country.

Anyone traveling to the islands will require a negative COVID-19 test from an accredited lab 10 days or less before traveling or will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Florida recorded more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new guidelines come just three weeks after the Bahamas largely reopened to international tourism.

The travel restrictions are just some efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the Bahamas, which reported 15 new cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 153, according to the Bahamian Ministry of Health. Eleven people have died of the virus in the Bahamas.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular