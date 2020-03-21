Listen Now
‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, according to a social media video he shared Friday.

“I became symptomatic a few days ago; I got my test results back today and they are positive,” Underwood said. “It’s been kicking my (expletive).”

Underwood, who appeared in Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, urged others to self-quarantine for their own good and the good of their loved ones.

“For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough,” Underwood tweeted. “Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed.”

Underwood said he is self-isolating in Huntington Beach, California, at his girlfriend’s family home.

“I tend to be a pretty optimistic person and I look for silver linings in situations,” he wrote on social media. “My thought today: ironically our earth will probably be the cleanest and healthiest it’s been in a very long time after these next few months.”

