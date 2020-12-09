Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Authorities target ‘superspreader’ parties as virus cases rise in California

News

by: Nancy Loo and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — A number of police agencies have been vocal about non-enforcement of regulations when it comes to businesses and general mask-wearing, but large, underground parties are quite another matter.

They are superspreader events, according to the LA County Sheriff’s office, and one such party led to more than 150 arrests.

“Even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

His department broke up that criminal activity late Saturday night.

It ended with 158 arrests and also the rescue of a 17-year-old girl, a suspected victim of sex trafficking.

In addition, deputies recovered six firearms.

The underground party had been tracked through social media leading law enforcement to a rental home in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.

“That event would have had 500 people had we not broken it up,” he said. “And imagine 500 people all in close proximity indoor and then they fan out once the party is over. That’s how these become superspreader events.”

Large gatherings of young people have been a persistent problem in righting the spread of COVID-19.

In August, two TikTok stars were charged after allegedly hosting a number of parties, one at a rented mansion in Hollywood Hills. 

The Sheriff suspects there are about half a dozen underground parties every weekend and he believes a factor is the ban on outdoor dining. 

Like other departments, LA County is refraining from cracking down on struggling businesses. 

“I don’t think we should be in that position because all we’re doing is forcing things indoors, underground and that is going to create, going to drive the spread greater than the actual permanent activity previously is outdoor dining,” he said.

On that front, the California Restaurant Association won a small battle in court Tuesday morning.

A judge ruled that county health officials acted arbitrarily in enacting the ban.

However, he is allowing the county time to provide concrete proof that health benefits outweigh the economic impact on businesses.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular