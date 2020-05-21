Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Audiology doctors raise awareness of clear masks for the hearing-impaired

News

by: Kelsey Jones and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 continues to spread, the CDC has recommended everyone wear face coverings when going out. However, this raises a problem for those who are hearing-impaired.

“When you have hearing difficulties, you rely a lot on visual cues to be able to fill in the gaps and understand what is being said,” said Pinky Khatri, doctor of audiology at Family Hearing Services in Chantilly, Virginia. “When you wear a mask, you no longer have those visual cues to follow along the conversation.”

One solution is the use of clear masks, which lets people see lips moving.

Khatri said one of the biggest concerns for hearing-impaired people is visits to the hospital or going for virus tests. Clear masks would help ease communication difficulties during medical visits.

She said she has reached out to local groups so health care providers can have more clear masks. One, in particular, is the Million Mask Challenge based in Virginia; Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Dr. Courtney Little of Family Hearing Services, said as someone who is hearing-impaired herself, she has experienced the limitations of traditional masks firsthand.

“Regular masks not only take away the visual cues that many, many people rely on, but it also muffles the sound coming out,” she said. “It really makes people less aware of annunciating their words and looking at the speaker, because they don’t think that’s important because their mouth is covered.”

Little also cited the benefits for those who are not hearing-impaired because, she said, many people still read lips to a certain degree.

“It’s very important to me to not let the hearing-impaired become isolated,” she said. “Joining up with this program to give as many people the clear masks as possible, but not only the hearing impaired but people who work with the hearing impaired, and people in the community. The last thing you want to see is people not going out, not communicating with others.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories