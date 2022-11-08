Listen on-demand as J.B. Pritzker delivers his acceptance speech after winning his second term as governor of Illinois.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker delivers his acceptance speech on November 8, 2022 (WGN-TV)
Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker delivers his acceptance speech on November 8, 2022 (WGN-TV)
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Listen on-demand as J.B. Pritzker delivers his acceptance speech after winning his second term as governor of Illinois.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now