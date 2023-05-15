Listen on-demand as Brandon Johnson takes the oath of office and becomes the 57th Mayor of the City of Chicago.
Complete ceremony (2:05:19):
Brandon Johnson takes oath of office and delivers inaugural address (43:01):
Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his inaugural address, May 15, 2023 (WGN-TV)
by: Dave Marzullo
