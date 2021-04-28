At least 40 states creating legislation that would ban vaccine requirements

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — At state Capitols across the country, lawmakers, generally Republican, are advancing legislation to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses and schools.

Most of the bills will never become law, but some experts fear serious damage to public faith in medical science just the same.

“The thought of a state mandating that people take a vaccine that’s still experimental, according to the manufacturers of the vaccine, would be considered a gross violation of the individual freedom of Hoosiers,” said State Rep. John Jacob (R-Ind.).

“Government should not require any Texan to have proof of vaccination,” said Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

It’s generally more about civil liberties than vaccine skepticism — but the end result, experts said, can be very much the same. That’s because the truth is often mixed in with skepticism and conspiracy theories. The public is left to figure out which is which, based on the words and actions of those they’ve placed in positions of trust.

The result are visible across the country.

While New York rolled out the “Excelsior Pass,” a digital vaccine passport, lawmakers in Indiana worked on a bill that includes a vaccine passport ban. It passed by a wide margin, just as many Hoosier state health departments saw an uptick in no-shows for COVID-19 shots.

“And so, we have some openings,” Indiana University Health’s Kristen Kelley told NewsNation affiliate WXIN in Indianapolis. “More than I’m comfortable with.”

The group ‘Colorado Vaccine Hunters’ tells NewsNation’s Denver affiliate KDVR that undermined confidence in vaccines – whatever the source – is leading some to skip second doses of their shots.

“I don’t know where they’re getting the info,” said Katrina Bellis.

In Miami, a well-known private school said it won’t employ anyone who’s received the coronavirus vaccine over concern the shots might not be safe. In a letter to parents, Centner Academy said it was a difficult decision, outlining a policy based on a debunked conspiracy theory.

A security guard walks the perimeter of the Centner Academy, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Miami. The private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centner Academy sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who has had the shots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

It’s left many scientists shaking their heads but bowing to lawmakers who say they’re engaged in a fight for privacy and personal freedom.

Legislation against mandated vaccination is currently being advanced in more than 40 states.