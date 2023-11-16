CHICAGO — At least 23 people are reported injured after a CTA train crash on the North Side, The Chicago Fire Department said.

According to police, a yellow line train was travelling south near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street when it collided with rail-mounted maintenance equipment in the Howard Rail Yard on the North Side.

CFD reported at least 23 people transported to area hospitals and three others in critical condition. Fifteen others refused EMS.

According to CFD, six were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good-to-stable condition, three are being treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center — with one in critical condition and two others in fair condition, and three are being treated at St. Francis Hospital where they are in unknown condition.

The conditions and where the remaining 11 transports were taken to remain unknown at this time.

Yellow and purple lines have been temporarily suspended.

WGN is following the incident and will update as more information is provided.