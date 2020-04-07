Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

As U.S. marks 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump hopeful situation will improve

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

As the U.S. approaches 400,000 coronavirus cases, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won’t be feature tonight during primetime cable news. You can watch their exclusive stories above.

TOP CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday. In New York, there are faint glimmers of hope as deaths from the new coronavirus appear to be leveling off.

New York City remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., and New Orleans and Detroit still face worrying days ahead. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed careful optimism that new cases may be starting to slow down.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— President Donald Trump said at an afternoon news briefing that he’d called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier Monday to let him know that the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort can now be used for COVID-19 patients from New York and New Jersey.

— Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study.

— Investors grabbed hold of a few glimmers of hope Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing and sent stocks surging in a worldwide rally, capped by a 7% leap for the U.S. market. The encouraging signs were enough to launch the S&P 500 to its best day in nearly two weeks.

— The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

— Hugs, visits and holding hands are being added to the lengthy, sorrowful list of losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Just when many people feel they need it the most, the comfort of physical closeness is being denied.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

