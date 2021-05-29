Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

As life begins to return to normal, psychologists say to expect anxiety

News

by: Lindsay Stone, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE -(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – As more COVID-19 restrictions and mandates end, many people are feeling uneasy about the return to so called “normal.”

“I feel like for the last year, we’ve been told that we have to avoid people, even people in our family, even if they don’t live in the same home as us,” said Libby Durbin.

With restrictions beginning to ease, Durbin, like many others, is hesitant about the return to normal.

“It’s weird to just flip a switch, even though I’m double vaccinated,” Durbin said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities, changing the routines many have gotten used to over the last 14 months.

“Last year has been kind of horrible,” said Dr. Paul Calkins, associate chief medical executive at IU Health. “If people are having lingering problems with the last year, that’s perfectly understandable.”

Marion County’s mask mandate ends on June 7, which Dr. Calkins says could create even more social anxiety.

“If you’re having disease anxiety, the last thing you need is to worry about someone judging you for wearing a mask on or not,” Dr. Calkins said.

“I think there’s a lot of different anxiety that people are feeling,” said Dr. Hillary Blake, a clinical psychologist at Riley Children’s Hospital.

She says gradual exposure is the best way to ease anxieties about returning to normal. If the anxiety persists, Dr. Blake recommends seeking help, but be prepared to be patient.

“Everyone across the field is overloaded, and it’s very hard to get care right now,” Dr. Blake said.

Mental health services have seen a record number of patients since the pandemic began.

“We do not see a slowdown any time soon,” Dr. Blake said. “I’m a child psychologist, and we’ve seen a big spike in the child world, and it has not slowed.”

She says the best way to deal with anxiety caused by resuming pre-pandemic activities is to start small and be patient with yourself.

“Everyone’s lives are about to be turned upside down again, for the good or for the worst,” Dr. Blake said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular