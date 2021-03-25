Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Arizona Governor says masks no longer required; Utah doing the same on April 10

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released new COVID-19 guidelines Thursday that say masks and social distancing are no longer required.

The governor points out that the state has seen a decrease in cases over the past 10 weeks and distributed more than 3 million doses of the vaccine.

Arizona never issued a statewide mask mandate, but some local governments did. The new guidelines phase out those local mandates.

The new guidelines say masks are still encouraged, especially among those who are not vaccinated.

Gov. Ducey also relaxed large gatherings of 50 or more people saying they no longer needed government approval. Businesses are allowed to continue requiring masks and social distancing if owners chose to do so.

Utah will end its mask mandate on April 10. The governor has signed a bill that lays out the timeline to life some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

However, a mask mandate will remain in place for schools and gatherings larger than 50 people. Businesses can also choose to require them.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Utah have been on a downward trend since January.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular