Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine a sign it’s working?

News

by: Michelle Robertson,

Posted: / Updated:

Healthcare volunteer Melissa Lowry prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a regional vaccination site, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(NEXSTAR) – The COVID-19 vaccines have a series of typically mild side effects, including soreness at the injection site, swelling, fever, headache, fatigue and muscle aches.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms after getting a COVID-19 vaccination, does that mean the vaccine is working to protect you in the future?

According to Dr. Richard Kennedy, a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic and the co-director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, the answer is yes — side effects mean your immune response is kicking in response to the vaccine. But the initial symptoms you feel are only half the story.

Here’s how it works: Your immune system has two different components — innate immunity and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity is your body’s first-line response to an outside invader.

“Innate immunity does the same thing every time it sees a microorganism in your system. It’s got to recognize that you’re infected, sound the alarm and start the adaptive immune response,” Kennedy said.

“Innate immunity does those first two things very well. It’s not very good at protecting you against viral infections,” he continued. “It’s more of a speed bump to slow it down.”

After your body’s innate response, which occurs at the first sign of an infection or virus, adaptive immunity takes over. This kind of immunity is responsible for the creation of B and T cells, which can blast away infection.

Though the current vaccines do not contain live viruses, they do trigger your immune responses to protect you. When you receive a vaccine, your innate immunity is stimulated first, which can lead to soreness, heat, fatigue, muscle aches and headaches, which should dissipate within a few days.

Within a week-and-a-half or so, your adaptive immunity starts firing, offering you actual protection from the virus.

“It’s like your immune system has a two-step approach,” Kennedy says. “The first one is all the side effects you’re getting from a vaccine, and the second one is making T cells and B cells and actually protecting you from the virus.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular