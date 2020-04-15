Apple varieties rediscovered by the Lost Apple Project

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near U.S. ships in the North Arabian Sea on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, U.S. officials said.

In a written statement, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of several American ships at close range and high speed.