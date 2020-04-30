Listen Now
WGN News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) — Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 testing locations inside of Apple Maps when a user does a search of nearby locations in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, according to Engadget.

When a user taps the search field to enter a location, “Search Nearby” becomes visible below, with “COVID-19 Testing” as the first suggested terms. Clicking on that will display the locations near the user.

A user can click on the location to get directions and find a link for more information about that specific testing site.

Medical facilities that offer testing can submit their information for it to be reviewed by Apple and included on the map.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular